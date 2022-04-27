Apple Self Service Program
Apple has finally launched its Self Service Repair program in the U.S. – allowing users to buy their own parts, manuals, and tools to handle repairs themselves.
Toolkits can even be rented for a week for $49. Why is Apple launching this program now? Pressure from state and federal governments over ‘Right to Repair’ policies.
The program will expand to Europe and other parts of the world later this year. Would you trust yourself to repair something as complicated as an iPhone? Are you a ‘do it yourself’ type when it comes to repairs or maintenance?