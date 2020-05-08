      Breaking News
Coronavirus Information & Local Closings

Ariana & Bieber drop a gorgeous duet for charity

May 8, 2020 @ 9:34am

Is “Stuck With U” stuck in your head yet!? Longtime friends, and labelmates, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have FINALLY collaborated on an official duet. And for a good cause. The net proceeds from the sales and streams of “Stuck With U” will fund grants and scholarships for children of first responders who have been impacted by COVID-19 in partnership with The First Responders Children’s Foundation. Pretty cool of these two!

PLUS, a home-video STAR STUDDED music video with fan footage as well! How many celebrities did you spot?!

  • Lindsey