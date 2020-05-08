Ariana & Bieber drop a gorgeous duet for charity
Is “Stuck With U” stuck in your head yet!? Longtime friends, and labelmates, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have FINALLY collaborated on an official duet. And for a good cause. The net proceeds from the sales and streams of “Stuck With U” will fund grants and scholarships for children of first responders who have been impacted by COVID-19 in partnership with The First Responders Children’s Foundation. Pretty cool of these two!
PLUS, a home-video STAR STUDDED music video with fan footage as well! How many celebrities did you spot?!