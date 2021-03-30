      Weather Alert

Ariana Grande Joins the Voice

Mar 30, 2021 @ 3:47pm
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Ariana Grande performs during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images )

Next Season Ariana Grande is headed to The Voice.  She wrote on Twitter, surprise!  I am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton next season. Nick Jonas, we will miss you!  Will the former 5th Harmony stand out be a good fit for the show?  We will see next season.

