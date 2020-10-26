      Weather Alert

Ariana Grande Shares her “Positions” Tracklist

Oct 26, 2020 @ 11:26am
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Ariana Grande performs during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images )

On Saturday (October 24), Ariana singer officially unveiled the tracklist for her upcoming sixth studio album, Positions.

The LP drops Friday (October 30), and features pop and R&B superstars including Doja Cat, The Weeknd and Ty Dolla $ign.

“I don’t have a top three or anything ! everything goes hand in hand,” Grande tweeted with the song list. “This project is my favorite for many reasons and i really can’t wait for it to be yours. thank u for your love and excitement, it means the world to me.

Ariana Grande’s Positions Tracklist

1. “Shut Up”

2. “34+35”

3. “Motive” feat. Doja Cat

4. “Just Like Magic”

5. “Off the Table” feat. The Weeknd

6. “Six Thirty”

7. “Safety Net” feat. Ty Dolla $ign

8. “My Hair”

9. “Nasty”

10. “West Side”

11. “Love Language”

12. “Positions”

13. “Obvious”

14. “POV”