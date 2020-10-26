Ariana Grande Shares her “Positions” Tracklist
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Ariana Grande performs during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images )
On Saturday (October 24), Ariana singer officially unveiled the tracklist for her upcoming sixth studio album, Positions.
The LP drops Friday (October 30), and features pop and R&B superstars including Doja Cat, The Weeknd and Ty Dolla $ign.
“I don’t have a top three or anything ! everything goes hand in hand,” Grande tweeted with the song list. “This project is my favorite for many reasons and i really can’t wait for it to be yours. thank u for your love and excitement, it means the world to me.
Ariana Grande’s Positions Tracklist
1. “Shut Up”
2. “34+35”
3. “Motive” feat. Doja Cat
4. “Just Like Magic”
5. “Off the Table” feat. The Weeknd
6. “Six Thirty”
7. “Safety Net” feat. Ty Dolla $ign
8. “My Hair”
9. “Nasty”
10. “West Side”
11. “Love Language”
12. “Positions”
13. “Obvious”
14. “POV”