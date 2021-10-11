Ariana Grande To Give Away Up To $5M In Free Therapy
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Ariana Grande performs during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images )
Ariana Grande has teamed up with BetterHelp for a second time to help those who have, “very real barriers when it comes to accessing mental health resources,” Grande says.
Grande will give up to $5 million worth of free therapy away. She made the announcement Sunday (October 10th) on Instagram writing:
“It’s World Mental Health Day and I’m beyond thrilled to team up with BetterHelp again to give away up to $5 million in free therapy.”
Back in June, Grande gave away $1 million worth of free therapy with a similar campaign.