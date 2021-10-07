Ariana Grande Wins 5-Year Protection Order Against Knife-Wielding Intruder
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Ariana Grande performs during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images )
Ariana Grande finally got the order of protection she’s been pleading for. Grande was being stalked by Aharon Zebulun Brown, 23, who terrorized her home for months.
In his last visit to Grande’s home, he brandished a knife and threatened to kill her. In an order filed with a Los Angeles Superior Court on September 14th Grande stated that Brown yelled at her security saying, “I’ll f—ing kill you and her.”
LAPD did confront Brown during the last time he trespassed on Ariana’s property.
Brown tried to flee on foot but was apprehended later. Police found a knife in his front pants pocket.