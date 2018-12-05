Ariana Speaks out About Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande came to the defense of Pete Davidson after he reported being bullied after the release of her music video for “Thank U, Next”.

This weekend Davidson posted an emotional insight to his recent life on instagram:

Ariana Responded telling her fans to be “gentler”

“i know u already know this but I feel I need to remind my fans to please be gentler with others,” Grande wrote. “i really don’t endorse anything but forgiveness and positivity. i care deeply about pete and his health. i’m asking you to please be gentler with others, even on the internet. i’ve learned thru my own mistakes not to be reactive on socials so i do understand. but you truly don’t know what anybody is experiencing ever. regardless of what they choose to display on social media or how they may appear in public. i can promise u that. so please let whatever point you’re trying to make go. I will always have irrevocable love for him and if you’ve gotten any other impression from my recent work, you might have missed the point”

Either way, folks need to chill. Breaking off an engagement has to be difficult enough; add celebrity status and a lack of privacy. I can’t imagine what either of them are going through.