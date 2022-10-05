Army Slam Radio DJs For Not Playing BTS Because Of ‘Annoying’ Fans

iHeartRadio host Brian Grimes apologized after BTS fans, known as the ARMY, called him and his fellow broadcasters ‘BTS Nerds’ and ‘annoying’ for requesting the group’s songs.

Grimes was criticized for tweeting about the ARMY. Grimes said in a now-deleted tweet that the more the ARMY demanded ‘Left and Right’ by Jungkook and Charlie Puth, the less he would play it on the radio.

“I swear on all that is holy, if the #BTSARMY doesn’t stop with the spam messages to the radio station about playing ‘Left and Right,’ I will go out of my way to NEVER play it, and I really like Charlie Puth.” he tweeted.

The fanbase accused Grimes and iHeartRadio hosts of being discriminatory against BTS fans and pulled receipts to prove it; one fan posted the conversation Grimes had on air about not playing BTS, the host later apologized on social media for his comments.