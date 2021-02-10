Ashley Graham is Ready for Another Baby!
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 06: Ashley Graham attends Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards presented by Zadig&Voltaire, Sunglass Hut, Moroccan Oil, LIM, Fiji on September 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row)
Model Ashley Graham is ready to experience motherhood again.
During a recent interview, Graham opened up about life as a mom of her one-year-old Isaac and revealed that she’s ready to expand her family with her husband Justin Ervin.
“I would get pregnant yesterday if I could,” Graham said in the interview.
She even admitted to having “unprotected sex while ovulating” to see if she could get pregnant while breastfeeding.