Ashley Graham is Ready for Another Baby!

Feb 10, 2021 @ 7:08am
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 06: Ashley Graham attends Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards presented by Zadig&Voltaire, Sunglass Hut, Moroccan Oil, LIM, Fiji on September 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row)

Model Ashley Graham is ready to experience motherhood again. 

During a recent interview, Graham opened up about life as a mom of her one-year-old Isaac and revealed that she’s ready to expand her family with her husband Justin Ervin. 

“I would get pregnant yesterday if I could,” Graham said in the interview. 

She even admitted to having “unprotected sex while ovulating” to see if she could get pregnant while breastfeeding. 

