Astronaut Will Be First Black Woman To Join International Space Station Crew
Astronaut Jessice Watkins is poised to make history next spring – as the first black woman to join the crew of the International Space Station.
Next April, Watkins and three others will blast off for a six-month stint aboard the ISS to conduct scientific research.
Watkins is a geology expert who has been preparing for this mission since 2017.
She says her ultimate goal is to study the surface of Mars.
Whoa. That’s a literal dedication to the unknown.