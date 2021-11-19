      Weather Alert

Astronaut Will Be First Black Woman To Join International Space Station Crew

Nov 18, 2021 @ 9:13pm

Astronaut Jessice Watkins is poised to make history next spring – as the first black woman to join the crew of the International Space Station.

Next April, Watkins and three others will blast off for a six-month stint aboard the ISS to conduct scientific research.
Watkins is a geology expert who has been preparing for this mission since 2017.

She says her ultimate goal is to study the surface of Mars.

Whoa. That’s a literal dedication to the unknown.

