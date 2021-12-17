Astroworld Festival Death Ruled an Accident

A medical examiner has found that the ten people who died last month at the Astroworld Festival died from suffocation.
The medical report also stated that the ten people had their lungs crushed during the crowd surge and were pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Talk of the victims being drugged was dispelled by the medical report.
Only one of the victims that passed away had a “contributory cause” of death after cocaine, methamphetamines, and ethanol was found in their system.
The investigation into who is to blame for the tragedy is still ongoing.