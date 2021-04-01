At What Age Should Children be Allowed to get Fake Nails?
A photo of a newborn baby with pointed nails has gone viral.
The photo came under fire after a snap on Facebook showing a woman’s thumb gripping a baby’s tiny hand surfaced.
The infant appears to have had a manicure, with lengthy fake nails attached.
Posting the image, which has since gone viral on Twitter, the woman boasted: ‘I can do your babies nails…cheap rates.’
People on social media immediately hopped in: ‘Baby nails are sharp enough as is, I can’t imagine equipping my daughter with claws. Hard pass.’