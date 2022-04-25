Atlantic Iowa Residents Charged For Grass Length
Photograph of lawn mower on the green grass. Mower is located on the right side of the photograph with view on grass field.
Atlantic residents are on notice that overgrown lawns will not be tolerated, and scofflaws could face increased fines and penalties.
Currently city code requires that residents must keep grass no higher than 12 inches or be in violation of the code. In that case, the city may come in and mow the property with a charge of $75 per hour for mowing, plus a surcharge of $100.
Under the new ordinance, the height will be lowered to 9 inches — a height officials say is in line with other communities. The Atlantic City Council passed the first reading of the ordinance Wednesday night. Read more HERE.