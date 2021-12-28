Audi Makes It Right For ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant
In a recent holiday episode of “Wheel of Fortune,” Charlene Rubush had made it to the bonus round with just 10 seconds to fill in the missing letters of a puzzle, themed “What are you doing?” After first guessing, “Choosing the right card,” she tried again — “Choosing the right … word!” Although she solved the puzzle, it was not quick enough. “You know, this one’s tough because you said all the right words, including the word ‘word,’ but as you know, it’s gotta be more or less continuous,” host Pat Sajak told Rubush, a hint of disappointment in his voice. “We’ll allow for a little pause, but not four or five seconds.” Charlene did not win the Audi but after the episode went viral Audi reached out and said they would give her the car. What do you think? Read more HERE.