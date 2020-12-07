      Weather Alert

Auntie Ariana gave Katy’s daughter WHAT?

Dec 7, 2020 @ 3:53pm
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Ariana Grande performs during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images )

Who in their right mind would drop $710 on a snowsuit?  Ariana Grande did that’s who.  Auntie Ari sent Katy Perry and hubby Orlando Bloom a Givenchy snowsuit for their daughter.  The note enclosed said the following “Katy and Orlando, Congrats & I adore you both!!! Love, Ariana,”

 

