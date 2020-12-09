      Weather Alert

Aurora Borealis is a fun word to say but you can see it TONIGHT!

Dec 9, 2020 @ 3:30pm

The Northern Lights or aurora borealis is an amazing spectacle, at least that what I have read.  So the fact that we have a chance to see it over the next three days here in Nebraska I would say its pretty cool.

