Aurora Borealis is a fun word to say but you can see it TONIGHT!

The Northern Lights or aurora borealis is an amazing spectacle, at least that what I have read. So the fact that we have a chance to see it over the next three days here in Nebraska I would say its pretty cool.
If you live north of G3 line, you may be able to see #AuroraBorealis tonight 🤩
We have your cloud coverage forecast on The Weather Channel. pic.twitter.com/Kf4EzXo17y
— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) December 9, 2020
The latest viewing forecast for the Aurora Borealis shows a POSSIBILITY of seeing them as far south as N.C. Thursday night. Stay tuned! #wncwx #avlwx #ncwx pic.twitter.com/SWFIRhYN0X
— Jason Boyer (@JasonBoyerWLOS) December 9, 2020
