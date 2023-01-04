Avatar 3 is coming

James Cameron has been doing a lot of talking and promoting of his Avatar franchise, and now he has shared more details about Avatar 3. Cameron revealed that the third sequel of the series will involve a new group of Pandora that will have a darker outlook. He said, “Avatar 3 will explore different cultures from those I have already shown. The fire will be represented by the ‘Ash People.’ I want to show the Na’vi from another angle because, so far, I have only shown their good sides.” He continued, “In the early films, there are very negative human examples and very positive Na’vi examples.” He added, “In Avatar 3, we will do the opposite. We will also explore new worlds while continuing the story of the main characters. I can say that the last parts will be the best. The others were an introduction, a way to set the table before serving the meal.” Which character in Avatar 2 do you find the most relatable, and why?