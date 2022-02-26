Avril Lavigne Discusses Parallels Between She And Olivia Rodrigo
Recently, Avril Lavigne discussed the parallels that exist between her and Olivia Rodrigo.
Avril said, “I met her a [few months] ago and it’s like she’s kind of going through what I went through. I wrote my first album when I was 16 and experienced crushes and like dating or whatever for the first time and how intense that feels and then writing songs and putting that into music.”
She continued, “It’s so great because you’re putting all that into your art and it’s so real and people relate to that, and she’s great. It was so lovely meeting her and she’s doing amazing stuff.”
Avril’s latest album called Love Sux features MGK, Travis Barker, and more.