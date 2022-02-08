AZ Man Wins Jackpot And Doesn’t Know It
Robert Taylor hit a jackpot at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 8 but a software error meant the machine didn’t tell him or casino staff that he had won. By the time casino staff were made aware of Mr. Taylor’s jackpot win he had already returned home to Arizona so the Nevada Gaming Control Board when into overdrive. They studied security footage and electronic purchase records to find the rightful owner. Thanks to some hard work and dedications, they were able to find him and give him his winnings on January 28th, totaling $299,368.52.
