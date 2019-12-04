‘Baby Shark’ Doll Narrowly Saves Baby From A Stray Bullet
A “Baby Shark” doll narrowly saved the life of a toddler after absorbing a stray bullet that ripped through the walls of her family’s Wisconsin home on Sunday. The Madison Police Department said the 3-year-old girl was sleeping in her crib when a gunfight erupted outside around 8:42 p.m. on Sunday. Investigators discovered 45 shell casings in the area, indicating “there were two sides shooting at one another,” the MPD said in a report. The bullets hit parked cars and multiple homes, prompting residents to seek shelter. One of the bullets entered the toddler’s bedroom where she slept, missing her by inches. The toddler was holding the “Baby Shark” toy when it was hit by a bullet. Another bullet hole was discovered about a foot from where the toddler had laid her head. A photo of the toy shared by police shows where the bullet ripped through. Officers are continuing to investigate. No injuries were reported.