Bachelor Recap: Fantasy Suites

I think we all knew Jason was going home this week… Well, except Jason, I guess. But that doesn’t make it less sad! I do think it was kinda awkward he came back though… I’m assuming that was producer arranged. I think we can all relate to Becca in the regard that she WISHES there was more there because he’s great on paper. He’s funny, sweet, smart, successful, good looking (more so if you would LOSE THAT HAIR. Honestly, Andrew Keegan’s look ended in 1999) and has a great family. She kept saying WHAT AN AMAZING PERSON he is! But we all knew about 3 weeks ago, when she started saying she fell in love with 2 guys… that they were Blake and Garrett. But producers did a great job of teeing him up to possibly BE the next Bachelor! You think?? I definitely hope NOT, he just didn’t do it for me for some reason. But BLAKE on the other hand….

At this point I have literally NO idea who she is going to pick. I HOPE Blake because he is such a cutie pie sweetie! And I think it’s gonna be Blake until they show her with Garrett and then you think how could it not be Garrett?! Goodness this show has me worrying was too much about this final 2. The only good thing about her picking Garrett would be that would mean Blake is basically a SHOE IN for the next Bachelor! Are you with me?! Audiences (me) would love that!

The Men Tell All is next week, and I will talk more about my “Who’s The Next Bachelor” predictions then… hint, it’s someone from the past…. 😉

On a lighter note, the elephants just hanging out in Thailand was a DREAM. COME. TRUE. and they should’ve gotten more air time!