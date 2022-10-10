Back To The Future’s Michael J Fox And Christopher Lloyd Have Fans In Tears With Reunion

Fans were in tears as Back to the Future actors Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited at New York Comic Con.

37 years after the release of Back to the Future, the actors who played Marty McFly (Michael) and Doc (Christopher) exchanged a hug as they took the stage together for a Back to the Future panel.

While discussing the movie, Michael praised Lloyd saying, ‘The best part of this movie was working with Chris,’ and adding that the pair had ‘immediate chemistry.’

Fans came to Twitter with excitement about the two actors reuniting, with one writing, ‘If you were a teenager in 1985, then Michael J. Fox was your guy. Marty McFly in Back to the Future is the coolest teenager in cinema history. Watching him hug Christopher Lloyd like this is so beautiful..’