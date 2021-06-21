Backstreet Boys and NSYNC
The Backstreet Boys and NSYNC came together for a sold-out Pride event over the weekend that had them thinking of “endless possibilities.” AJ McLean and Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys and NSYNC’s Joey Fatone and Lance Bass performed as “Back-Sync” at The Grove in Los Angeles on Friday night. The pop stars enjoyed “Bingo Under The Stars” in an effort to raise money for the Trevor Project and L.A. Pride. McLean performed his single, “Love Song Love” while they all came together for a performance of “Bye Bye Bye” and “I Want It That Way.” Both bands spoke to Variety about possibly doing a Backstreet Boys and NSYNC doing a joint concert, however, McLean said, “…it’s got to be all 10 of us. It’s the only way to make it work,” and when speaking on whether or not Justin Timberlake would join them, McLean said, “I think he’d be sleeping on it if he didn’t do it, but he’s a dad doing his thing and I completely respect that.” The guys also spoke of possibilities of a Vegas residency, an album, and of course a tour with each other and other groups such as New Kids On The Block, 98 Degrees, and O-Town, would you like to see your favorite boy bands in Las Vegas?