Backstreet Boys Holiday

Backstreet Boys teamed up with MeUndies to create festive underwear inspired by their new song, “Happy Days.” The song is featured on their first Christmas album, A Very Backstreet Christmas. The song is featured in the 30-second promo. The guys start in a suit-up top and holiday boxers on the bottom before transforming into holiday onesies for a Christmas Party. A Very Backstreet Christmas was released in October and features 13 songs to start your holidays. What is your favorite holiday song?

