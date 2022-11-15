Backstreet Boys Holiday

106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Backstreet Boys teamed up with MeUndies to create festive underwear inspired by their new song, “Happy Days.”  The song is featured on their first Christmas album, A Very Backstreet Christmas. The song is featured in the 30-second promo.  The guys start in a suit-up top and holiday boxers on the bottom before transforming into holiday onesies for a Christmas Party.  A Very Backstreet Christmas was released in October and features 13 songs to start your holidays.  What is your favorite holiday song?

