Baileys Debuts New Flavor

Baileys is introducing a new flavor, just in time for St. Patty’s Day. Vanilla Mint Shake Irish Cream Liqueur was created to commemorate the brand’s roots in Ireland, which date back to 1974. The new drink features mint, vanilla and a hint of chocolate, and is recommended to be served in an adult milkshake, as a chilled shot or over ice cream. The brand described it as an ‘adult twist on a classic treat, perfect for any St Patrick’s Day celebration.’ Baileys Vanilla Mint Shake is available for a limited time and has an ABV of 17%. What’s your favorite boozy treat?