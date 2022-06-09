Bar Doesn’t Allow Phones

Group Of Young Friends Meeting For Drinks And Food Making A Toast In Restaurant
Ernie’s Tin Bar in California has a lot of visitors, and they all have one thing in common, they are not allowed to use their phones. If you’re caught yapping on your phone, you get a warning. If you buck the hint, you’ll be asked to buy a round for the bar or head on home.
“The goal isn’t to make people spend more money than they want to. The idea is to keep the environment at the bar as a social environment, instead of a stare-at-the-phone environment,” Ernie Altenreuther, the owner, says. “What makes it such a fun bar is that yeah, we have great beer and a look, but really it’s the customers and staff that make the place.” Read more about Ernie’s HERE.