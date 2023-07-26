“Barbie” has been all the craze for years, especially with the release of the new movie. Everyone was excited to see it in Brazil, until one mom let her kid watch YouTube videos on her phone the entire time. Which, led to a new movie, “Barbie Brawl In Brazil”. See the viral video below….

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/UZnD8eNDWkM” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” allowfullscreen></iframe>