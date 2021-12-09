Barefoot Wine Meets Oreo Thins
There is a pairing list of Girl Scout Cookies and Wine but now there is another cookie in town. Oreos has teamed up with Barefoot wine to make, Barefoot x Oreo Thins red Blend Wine. Unfortunately, you won’t find the adult beverage on shelves. Instead, you’ll have to act quick to snag the exclusive bottles online today, Dec. 9, 2021. You can visit Barefoot’s website and get on their waitlist to order. Each delivery includes two 750-milliliter bottles and one package of Oreo Thins cookies for $24.99.
