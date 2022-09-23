Baz Luhrmann Hoping To Release Britney Spears’ Elvis Presley Song

A version of “Viva Las Vegas” mixed with Britney’s 2003 hit “Toxic” can be heard in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis biopic, but it is not included on the soundtrack.

Luhrmann later stated in a new interview with Rolling Stone that it was his “commitment” to work to have the song’s version released.

“There’s a lot of love, a lot of intense love for the Britney/Elvis track in the movie, and it’s my commitment to try [to release the song],” Luhrmann said.