Be Careful What You’re Selling Online
December 15, 2023 10:20AM CST
A Florida woman, Nicol Harness, was sued by Luke Combs for using his name, image and likeness on her tumblers. She only sold 18 of them which brought in less than $400, but it cost her $250,000 in a judgement. Thankfully, Luke Combs found out about it, and has made it his mission to fix what she should have never been a part of. However, it is a GREAT reminder for anyone who is using another person’s NIL, it could end up costing you more than what you make!
NICOL’S NEWCAST STORY
LUKE COMB’S RESPONSE VIDEO
