Source: YouTube

Beavis + Butt-Head Season 2 Premiere Announced “Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head” is returning for its second season. Paramount+ says it will release two episodes on Thursday, April 20th that will see the pair “triumphantly return as two guys who like things that are cool and don’t like things that suck.” A trailer is also available on YouTube. Which one of your childhood shows should be rebooted?