Becca Cosmetics drops a bomb
MIAMI BEACH, FL - JULY 13: Make-up are seen backstage at the Becca swimwear fashion show during "Mercedes Benz Fashion Week: Miami Swim" in the Oasis tent at the Raleigh Hotel on July 13, 2007 in Miami Beach. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images for Becca)
Becca Cosmetics dropped a bomb today announcing they are going out of business. The reason for the beauty company’s closure is due to the pandemic. The cosmetic line has had multiple collaborations from talent like Chrissy Teign to Youtube beauty gurus Jaclyn Hill and Tati Westbrook.
For more on this story Click HERE.