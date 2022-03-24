Bella Hadid Admits To Nose Job At 14
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid attend the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)
Bella Hadid is opening up about how being compared to her sister and fellow supermodel Gigi Hadid has impacted her. “I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing. That’s really what people said about me,” Bella Hadid reveals in her April 2022 cover story for Vogue
“I was the uglier sister,” Bella, 25, says in her Vogue cover story for the fashion magazine’s April 2022 issue. “I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing. That’s really what people said about me. And unfortunately, when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it,” she added. “I always ask myself, how did a girl with incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body-image issues, eating issues, who hates to be touched, who has intense social anxiety — what was I doing getting into this business?” Read more HERE.