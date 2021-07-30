Bennifer is all about PDA
Rekindled romancers Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been photographed slobbering all over each other at a public restaurant, yet again. The latest public display of affection occurred at the Le Scoglio eatery in Nerano, Italy. Photos obtained from the U.K.’s Daily Mail show Lopez who’s wearing a red-and-white striped bra top sitting on her BF’s lap as the pair engages in several long, passionate kisses. The photos come less than a month after the lovebirds were seen making out while dining at Malibu’s Nobu restaurant. Stating the obvious, “Entertainment Tonight” quotes a source who says Affleck and Lopez are “head over heels” for each other. Is it rude to make out in a public restaurant? How would people react if they weren’t celebrities?