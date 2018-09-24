Bert and Ernie

Bert & Ernie are 7 weeks old, Domestic Short Hair, males. They were part of an accidental litter and their previous owner surrendered them so they could find homes. They are very happy and playful kittens looking for a new home. If you adopt them both, the second adoption fee is reduced by 50%. They are both fixed, microchipped, and have received initial vaccinations but will need booster shots.

Pet of the Week is brought to you by the Pet Central Station.