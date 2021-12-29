Best Peloton Instructors For Every Workout Vibe
If you purchased a pandemic Peloton bike then you know the world of Peloton is all its own. While every instructor is amazing, there are so many to choose from. Here are some of Women’s Health’s picks.
If you’re just getting back to working out try Ben Alldis. If you want to feel inspired try Ally Love.
If you need a self-confidence boost yoga with Kristin McGee is the move. If you need an instructor who will push you, go with Alex Toussaint. Emma Lovewell has the best playlist, she used to be a DJ by the way.
Need an instructor who can do it all? Go with Olivia Amato. If you want some solid support try a strength workout with Callie Gullickson. When it’s time for relaxation, meditate with Aditi Shah.