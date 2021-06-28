BET Awards ’21: List of Winners and Honorees
The BET Awards came back with a live show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The post-pandemic award show hosted by Taraji P. Henson had a “Year of the Black Woman” theme. Kicking off the show was Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby performing their song, “We Win” from the Space Jam: A New Legacy.
There were performances from Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Tyler, The Creator, Migos, Method Man, Cardi B, and more.
Megan Thee Stallion was the big winner of the evening, taking home four awards including the “Best Female Hip Hop Artist” and “Video of the Year” award for “WAP,” an award she shares with Cardi B.
The full list of winners and honorees include:
- Album Of The Year – Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan
- Best Collaboration – Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Wap
- Best Female R&B / Pop Artist – H.E.R.
- Best Male R&B / Pop Artist – Chris Brown
- Best New Artist – Giveon
- Best Group – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
- Best Female Hip Hop Artist – Megan Thee Stallion
- Best Male Hip Hop Artist – Lil Baby
- Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award – Kirk Franklin “Strong God”
- Bet Her Award – Sza – Good Days
- Best International Act – Burna Boy (Nigeria)
- Viewer’s Choice Award – Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé – Savage (Remix)
- Video Of The Year – Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Wap
- Queen Latifah was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.