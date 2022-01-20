Betty White Challenge Helps Capital Humane Society
a portrait of a pair of german shepherd puppies, sitting in the middle of the walk way
Betty White is our favorite grandma and now superhero for The Capital Humane Society here in Lincoln, NE. Using #BettyWhiteChallenge, the Capital Humane Society joined the trend and asked for help from the Lincoln community. As of January 19, 2022, just two days after what would have been White’s 100th birthday, the shelter had received nearly 600 donations, totaling $19,200.
“It’s just truly mind blowing,” Capital Humane Society Executive Director Matt Madcharo said, “It’s also so amazing that the public felt that they wanted to support Betty White, but also support local shelters including Capital Humane Society. We’re just extremely grateful for people thinking of us and choosing to make their donation to us.”
These donations will make a significant impact right now, because the shelter normally see less contributions in the month of January. He said this money will not only support their animals, but make a lasting impact at the Capital Humane Society. Thanks to our friends at 1011 News for the story – read more HERE.