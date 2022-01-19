Betty White’s Last Photo

BURBANK, CA - APRIL 26: Actress Betty White accepts Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during The 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 26, 2015 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NATAS)
Betty White would have been 100 on the 17th of January, had she not passed away on the 31st of December. Her assistant made sure we got to see her one last time though. The last known picture of our favorite grandma was posted on her special birthday. Check it out HERE.