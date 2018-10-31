BIEBER SHAVED HIS HEAD!

Yesterday Justin Bieber posted a picture on his Twitter page of him with a little different hair style than he had yesterday, and by different, I mean it’s all gone. For the longest time we saw the long hair don’t care look from Bieber. He even made a vow that he would grow his hair out to his toes.

Well he didn’t keep that promise to himself as yesterday Justin posted a picture of his new hair style.  HE SHAVED HIS HEAD! It’s all gone! What do you think of Bieber’s new hair?

 

