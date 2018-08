NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 09: Musician Justin Bieber performs onstage during Z100's Jingle Ball 2016 at Madison Square Garden on December 9, 2016 in New York, New York. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for iHeart)

Bieber did a FINE job of picking out fiance Haley Baldwin’s engagement ring… WOW. We finally get a non-paparazzi look at it in the latest issue of Vogue Mexico. And OMG. It’s rumored to cost $2 million and looks VERY similar to Blake Lively’s engagement ring from Ryan Reynolds (which Hailey tweeted about loving in the past… WAY TO TAKE NOTE, BIEBS!!) Love love love it.