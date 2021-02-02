Big News for College football gamers

Its been years since EA Sports pulled NCAA Football from the shelves of retail stores. To days huge news for the game company and franchise as EA Sports announces the return.
EA Sports is coming back to college football!
The details from @EASPORTS ➡️ https://t.co/QuAPLTXPxF pic.twitter.com/ym2D6lTJmF
Breaking: EA Sports is rebooting its college football series for Next Generation consoles.
The announcement ends the hiatus that the game has taken since then-Michigan QB Denard Robinson appeared on the cover of NCAA Football 14. pic.twitter.com/rMniJUDDeW
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2021
— ESPN (@espn) February 2, 2021
EA Sports is coming back to college football!
The details from @EASPORTS ➡️ https://t.co/QuAPLTXPxF pic.twitter.com/ym2D6lTJmF
Breaking: EA Sports is rebooting its college football series for Next Generation consoles.
The announcement ends the hiatus that the game has taken since then-Michigan QB Denard Robinson appeared on the cover of NCAA Football 14. pic.twitter.com/rMniJUDDeW
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2021
Breaking: EA Sports is rebooting its college football series for Next Generation consoles.
The announcement ends the hiatus that the game has taken since then-Michigan QB Denard Robinson appeared on the cover of NCAA Football 14. pic.twitter.com/rMniJUDDeW
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2021
— ESPN (@espn) February 2, 2021
Still one of the greatest plays in NCAA Football history 😂
(via @therealhwilson) pic.twitter.com/G7tllHZw7Y
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2021
Still one of the greatest plays in NCAA Football history 😂
(via @therealhwilson) pic.twitter.com/G7tllHZw7Y