      Weather Alert

Billboard Music Awards 2021 List of Winners

May 24, 2021 @ 6:47am

The Billboard Music Awards 2021 is behind us and we’ve got the list of awards for our top KFRX artists. Check it out below!

Top Artist

Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

AC/DC
AJR
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby
Drake
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Justin Bieber
BTS
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd

Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
The Weeknd

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

BLACKPINK
BTS
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen

Top R&B Artist

Jhené Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
The Weeknd
*Winners in bold
TAGS
Awards Show BBMA D-Wayne