Billie Eilish Debuts New Hairstyle: ‘I’m Back’
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Billie Eilish performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
Billie Eilish took to social media to debut her new hairstyle, “I’m Back,” she captioned a photo of her on board a flight.
Eilish has gone from blonde to brunette and now black, no word if her fluorescent green highlights will make a return.
Billie kicks off her “Happier Than Ever,” Tour in New Orleans on Thursday (February 3) at the Smoothie King Center.
Nominated for seven Grammy Awards, the 20-year-old will battle it out for record, album, and song of the year.