Billie Eilish Headlining Glastonbury
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Singer Billie Eilish performs onstage at The GRAMMY Museum on September 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Billie Eilish is excited to headline Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage but feels “undeserving of everything.” The 20-year-old is “stoked” to be the festival’s youngest solo headliner this week. “It’s a serious once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be asked to go to and to do,” she explained. “And I’m constantly feeling like I’m undeserving of everything, and I think that’s a good thing.” While Billie will be making history as the youngest to perform on the Glastonbury stage, the oldest will be Sir Paul McCartney, who will headline on Saturday (June 25).
Other performers expected to hit the stage include Diana Ross, Sam Fender, Haim, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, and Elbow. Kendrick Lamar will headline on Sunday. Do you think Billie Eilish is a big name because of her youth or does her music prove to be worthy of all the accolades?