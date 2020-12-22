Billie Eilish hints to end of an Era
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: (L-R) Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish perform onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
Billie Eilish is a phenomenon on her own. The 18-year-old pop star just dropped her latest song “Therefore I am” as well as her own line of action figures and remember we are all still waiting for the Apple+ documentary to be released.
However, Billie went on IG stories and told her fans to “Stop making fun of me, oh my god! I’m f*cking making you an album! I will not put it out if you keep making fun of my hair. Shut up!”
Billie also said Its the ending of an era with her green roots. She plans to start a new era when she drops the new album.