Billie Eilish Makes Acting Debut
March 17, 2023 9:08AM CDT
Source: YouTube
Swarm, Donald Glover’s new Prime Video series, marks Billie Eilish’s acting debut. Swarm is a thriller about Dre (Dominique Fishback), a superfan of Ni’Jah, a Beyoncé-like pop artist, who gets deadly in her obsession. Eilish portrays a cult leader named “Eva.” Fans loved seeing Eilish get into her acting bag. “Billie acting era, I’m here for it.” wrote one fan tweeted. “Billie sounds like she could play a serial killer in the best way possible,” said another. What did you think of Billie Eilish in “Swarm?” Do you think more acting is in her future?
Sometimes… it’s good to give in 🐝pic.twitter.com/UjF4Zw1EGy
— Swarm (@SwarmOnPrime) March 16, 2023
