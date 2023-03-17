Billie Eilish Makes Acting Debut

Source: YouTube

Swarm, Donald Glover’s new Prime Video series, marks Billie Eilish’s acting debut. Swarm is a thriller about Dre (Dominique Fishback), a superfan of Ni’Jah, a Beyoncé-like pop artist, who gets deadly in her obsession. Eilish portrays a cult leader named “Eva.” Fans loved seeing Eilish get into her acting bag. “Billie acting era, I’m here for it.” wrote one fan tweeted. “Billie sounds like she could play a serial killer in the best way possible,” said another. What did you think of Billie Eilish in “Swarm?” Do you think more acting is in her future?