Billie Eilish Rings In Her 20th Birthday With A Candy Cane Birthday Cake And A Bouncy House
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Singer Billie Eilish performs onstage at The GRAMMY Museum on September 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Billie Eilish brought in her 20th birthday with a candy cane birthday cake and a bounce house.
Her mother, Maggie Baird sent a loving birthday message to Billie,
“Happy Birthday Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell! You are funny and complicated, and goofy, and tough, and strong, and brilliant! Your joy for the holidays and all things birthday and Christmas, gifts so much joy to our family. How can someone be so powerful and so goofy and childlike at the same time?”
Her brother Finneas also shared a message to his kid sister writing:
“I’ll be your #1 fan till the day that I die. There is truly nothing I love more than being your big brother. Happy birthday!!!”
Phoebe Bridgers, Billy Porter, and Beyoncé shared birthday wishes to Billie, the Queen B showed love to Billie on her website.