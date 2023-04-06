Billie Eilish Scared Of Eminem

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 17: Singer Billie Eilish performs onstage at The GRAMMY Museum on September 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Eilish told Noisey a few years ago about one of her biggest childhood fears, and it wasn’t monsters under the bed; it was Eminem.

“I was scared of Eminem. My whole life. Always.” said Eilish. “That dude freaked the f**k out of me. Oh my God.”

Eminem answered Billie’s fear of him in a song called “Alfred’s Theme,” where the lyrics said, “Homicidal visions when I’m spitting like this / But really I’m just fulfilling my wish of killing rhymes which is really childish / And silly, but I’m really like this, I’m giving nightmares to Billie Eilish.”

Fans have commented about Billie’s fear and Eminem’s lyrics, wondering how Billie could be scared of the MC when most of her music is eerie. “She’s scarier than he is – he’s just brutally honest.. there’s a difference,” wrote a fan.

