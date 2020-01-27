Billie Eilish Wins All Four Major Awards At 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: (L-R) Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish perform onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
Billie Eilish undeniably had the biggest night at the 2020 Grammy Awards, sweeping up all four of the major awards and best pop vocal album.
Overall, Elilish won best new artist, both album of the year and best pop vocal album for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?“, and both song of the year and record of the year with “Bad Guy”.
It was also a big night for Lizzo and Lil Nas X who each took home multiple awards.
Lizzo won best pop solo performance for “Truth Hurts” and best urban contemporary album with “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)” and best tradition R&B performance for “Jerome”.
Lil Nas X scored both best pop duo/group performance and best music video for “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.
Best rap/sung performance went to DJ Khaled for “Higher” featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend.
Here is the complete list of 2020 Grammy winners.